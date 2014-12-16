CDL sells S$750m profit-participation securities in Asia first

SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (IFR) - Singapore’s City Developments Ltd has sold a S$750m (US$574m) offering of investment securities, based on present and future cash-flows from three properties, in what is thought to be the first issue of its kind in Asia.

Wholly owned CDL subsidiary Baynes Investment Pte Ltd has agreed to sell the present and future cash-flows of dividends and other shareholder distributions in fully owned unit Cityview Place Holdings Pte Ltd, which owns high-end hotel The W Singapore - Sentosa Cove, retail property Quayside Isle and residential development The Residences at W Singapore - Sentosa Cove.

Sunbright Holdings, a Cayman-based special-purpose vehicle, will purchase the cash-flow from the dividends in the form of profit-participation securities. The PPS has a tenor of five years and will pay a fixed coupon of 5%, as well as cash-flows from the assets, which are expected to include property sales in years four and five.

Sunbright is under the control of three investors, namely Astoria, a CDL subsidiary, Blackstone Tactical Opportunities Fund and CIMB Bank, through its Labuan offshore branch. Astoria will subscribe to S$281m of the PPS, Blackstone to S$367m and CIMB to S$102m.

“This is a unique hybrid instrument, not uncommon in private-equity or capital-market transactions, but rare in the real estate world,” said Kishore Moorjani, head of tactical opportunities, Asia, at Blackstone.

”In terms of product innovation, this is the first of its kind in Asia,“ said Carol Fong, Singapore country head of investment banking, CIMB. ”This is an equity-like instrument, which has fixed-income qualities with an equity kicker.

At the same time, CDL has reached agreement on loans totalling S$750m from DBS and OCBC. The rate was not disclosed, but was thought to be below 4%. The transaction will cut CDL Group’s gearing to 25% from 36%, based on figures from September 30, and should improve earnings per share to S$1.10, from S$0.74, based on the 2013 financial year.

“The impetus for launching the PPS was not to raise cash, as we are already very well capitalised, but rather to demonstrate to the market our strategic progression towards fund management, as several of our competitors have already done,” said Grant Kelley, CEO of CDL and formerly CEO of PE firm Colony Capital Asia.

“This should, in time, help us to attract a higher P/E multiple, more akin to an asset manager than a property developer.”

Kelley said that CDL had considered ways to develop its fund-management capabilities, including raising funds for a “cash box” to invest in properties, but decided to opt for a club deal with trusted partners.

The CDL Group has been trying to diversify geographically, having recently made investments totalling almost S$1bn in the UK, the US and Japan, and the PPS is another step towards diversification. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)