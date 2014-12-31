Samurai bull market to continue in 2015

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (IFR) - The Samurai bond market is expected to remain busy for the remainder of Japan’s fiscal year, as the central bank’s monetary easing programme continues to squeeze domestic yields and global lenders step up their search for alternative sources of funding.

Bankers expect Australian banks to watch market conditions for possible senior transactions and, if history is any guide, South Korean lenders may also consider selling Samurai bonds during the last quarter of the Japanese calendar.

Yet, opinions are divided as to whether Samurai bond issuance in the January to March quarter of next year will beat the ¥597bn (US$5bn) sold in the same period in 2014. The dollar-yen basis swap is still volatile, and most European banks, which dominate the Samurai pipeline, have already completed their yen transactions for the year.

The ¥2.2trn of Samurai bonds sold in the 12 months ending March 2014 was the highest fiscal-year total since 2007-2008, according to Thomson Reuters data. There has been ¥1.93trn of new Samurai supply so far this fiscal year.

“A lot of European issuers will be in their blackout periods in the next quarter, and US dollar and euro secondary levels are so tight for good Samurai credits,” said a syndicate banker. “My hunch is that those spreads will have to widen and the basis swap will need to improve for them to issue. The basis swap is still at a punitive level in the minus 60bp area.”

The syndicate banker suggested that issuers should move quickly if the basis stabilised, even if the pricing might require an extra premium.

Recent deals from Shinhan Bank and Rabobank faced volatile market conditions that made pricing less favourable for issuers, as well as for investors, who saw swap rates drop and eat into their absolute coupons.

Although these concerns persisted, some bankers said they were focusing on catering to strong demand for higher-yielding credits as the BoJ continued with its loose monetary policy.

“Some investors are keen to wait for some emerging-market issuance from Latin America or Asia in order to aim for higher spreads than normal Samurai bonds,” said a syndicate head.

Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex wrapped up investor meetings in November as it sought to gauge appetite for a possible Samurai bond without a JBIC guarantee. Mizuho, Sumitomo, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi and Nomura organised the non-deal roadshow.

The Government of the United Mexican States has also expressed its interest in selling another Samurai bond, following its successful issue in July, and may look again at the beginning of next year, depending on market conditions.

Efforts to bring higher-yielding credits come as investors raised concerns that spreads were also becoming too tight in the Samurai bond markets.

“The BoJ’s easing is going to make it easier and easier for investors to go down the credit curve, and that could be done by bringing names they are already familiar with,” said another banker. “I‘m expecting the bullish tone to last until at least 2017.”

Samurai issuers have been able to achieve record sizes and the tightest coupons and spreads this year, thanks to the BoJ’s easing programme, which pushed local bond yields to record lows. The lack of domestic supply in the local credit markets has also boosted appetite for Samurai bonds.

The favourable backdrop was met with European banks increasingly diversifying their massive funding plans, as regulators planned to raise their capital requirements to prevent systemic risks. This led to the highest amount of Samurai supply from European issuers since at least 2005, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton)