CEEMEA sovereign bond issuance coveted in muted market

LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - With the final quarter of the year looming, it is looking increasingly likely that bond issuance in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA) region will end the year more on a whimper than a bang.

This is particularly as the doyens of large issuance in the region - the sovereigns - do not look like they will take up the slack caused by the absence of Russian borrowers.

Sovereign issuers have been responsible for 30-40% of volumes for the second half of the year in CEEMEA since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. The last six months of 2013, for example, saw sovereign issuance of USD29.5bn, or 40% of total CEEMEA issuance, split evenly between the third and fourth quarters.

While sovereigns continue to dominate supply, making up 42.6% of issuance from CEEMEA in the third quarter, that is based on low volumes. As of September 24, only USD16.4bn has been printed by all issuers from the region, mainly because Russian corporates are locked out of international debt markets. CEEMEA sovereigns account for USD6.8bn of deals printed this quarter. That compares with USD15bn issued by sovereigns in the third quarter of 2013.

There would need to be around double the issuance in CEEMEA from all issuers over the next week than there has been all this quarter if volumes are going to catch up with last year’s July to September figures.

Indeed, the third quarter of this year looks set to be the quietest of any quarter since Q3 2011, when just USD8.3bn of bonds were printed. These sluggish volumes are unlikely to change before 2015.

“There is definitely supply to come but it’s not going to be overwhelming,” said one syndicate banker, echoing his peers and speaking about all CEEMEA fixed income asset classes.

SOVEREIGN HOPES

So far this year, sovereign issuance has reached USD46.9bn, or 44.4% of overall CEEMEA issuance, according to Thomson Reuters data. It makes sense, then, that syndicate bankers are pinning some hope on sovereign issuance keeping bond desks busy in the closing months of the year.

“There’s going to be some sovereign supply, but most of these guys have pre-funded. There needs to be a compelling reason,” added the syndicate banker.

Issuers are making some positive noises but are ultimately being put off as the market is not so bad that issuers are locked out, while also not good enough that to miss printing now would be economically unwise, the syndicate banker added.

“We’re in an awkward place,” the syndicate official said.

The spectre of rising US Treasury yields also hangs in the air. Ten-year yields spiked to 2.60% earlier this month, and while they have rallied since, bankers and investors expect them to kick higher again as the Federal Reserve stops its bond purchases and prepares the ground for a rate hike.

For that reason, some bankers say it would be sensible for sovereign issuers to start tapping the market sooner rather than later, irrespective of the risks of negative carry.

Yet few sovereigns are showing any signs of playing to the bankers’ tune. Some corners of the market have cited another Romanian deal as a possibility this year.

But an official from Romania’s ministry of finance, which printed a blowout 1.25bn 10-year deal in April, told IFR that the sovereign has no intention to issue soon.

“At least not for the next few months,” said the official, adding that no banks have been mandated.

Meanwhile, slow-burning potential deals for Tanzania and Cameroon are both on hold for different reasons. Tanzania is still waiting to get a credit rating, according to a ministry of finance spokesperson, while Cameroon is in the process of matching proposed funding up with projects, a ministry source in the Central African country said.

Cameroon looks like it would be welcomed by investors. “It will be great if Cameroon comes,” said a head of EM research at an investment house.

The most noticeable gap in the sovereign deal calendar is Russia. The sovereign’s last USD7bn-equivalent euro and dollar deal came in September 2013. Russia has put off any new issuance until 2015 while it waits for tensions with the West to reduce, the finance ministry told IFR in August.

CLEARER SKIES

There are a few bright spots. Kazakhstan has mandated banks for its first Eurobond since 2000. Its return to the bond has been mooted for several years and, given the scarcity of supply from the sovereign, the deal should attract plenty of interest.

Serbia is looking increasingly likely to issue a deal. The government announced austerity measures last week that are expected to improve the sovereign’s sway with IMF talks underway now.

“Serbia has not done too badly lately,” said the head of research at the investment firm. “I think the bond will be fine. It depends on price and market circumstances. Investors will buy it if they offer a concession. The hunt for yield is still on.”

Poland is considering following up its September 10 CHF500m deal with an international bond this year. The issuer confirmed at the end of August that it is being tempted into the markets to pre-fund for 2015.

And Turkey is widely expected to issue sukuk in the coming weeks. The sovereign had issued two Islamic bonds in as many years.

“The sovereign said they wanted to do one a year, so we’re expecting it,” said a syndicate banker. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)