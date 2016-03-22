FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging markets CDS volume slides 34 pct in 4th qtr
March 22, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

Emerging markets CDS volume slides 34 pct in 4th qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market credit default swaps (CDS) trading volume dropped 34 percent in the fourth quarter, compared with the same period a year ago, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

EMTA, the emerging markets debt trading and investment industry association, reported $256 billion in swaps in the survey of 13 major dealers.

Brazil had the most swaps, with $37 billion, followed by $25 billion for Turkey, and $25 billion for Russia. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Richard Chang)

