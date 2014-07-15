RPT-TABLE-Most emerging market hard currency reserves rise in H1 2014

(Repeats Monday item) LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Hard currency reserves in many big emerging economies have risen this year, thanks to buoyant investment inflows and central bank efforts to replenish depleted coffers. Reserves of India and Indonesia, part of a group called "the Fragile Five" last year, have increased by $23 billion and $9 billion respectively. Levels have also risen significantly in Taiwan, Mexico and South Korea which are benefiting from exports to the recovering U.S. economy. Russia, however, has posted a $34 billion drop in reserves since the start of the year as tensions with Ukraine have curtailed foreign investment and forced the central bank to spend dollars in the rouble's defence. COUNTRY June-14 Dec-13 June-13 RUSSIA 475.8 509.6 514.5 TAIWAN 423.5 416.8 406.6 BRAZIL 380.5 375.8 371.1 S.KOREA 366.5 346.5 326.4 HONG KONG 320.9 311.2 303.5 INDIA 315.8 293.1 284.6 MEXICO 190.3 176.5 166.5 THAILAND 168 166.6 170.8 TURKEY 133 132.9 122.6 POLAND 101.9 106.2 106.9 INDONESIA 107.7 99.4 98.1 PHILIPPINES 80.7 83.1 81.6 SOUTH AFRICA 44.8 49.5 44.6 NIGERIA 37.5 43.6 48 ARGENTINA 29.3 30.5 37 UKRAINE 17.8 20.4 23.1 PAKISTAN 14.3 8.5 11.3 Source: central banks (Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)