RPT-TABLE-Most emerging market hard currency reserves rise in H1 2014
#Market News
July 15, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-TABLE-Most emerging market hard currency reserves rise in H1 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats Monday item)
    LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Hard currency reserves in many
big emerging economies have risen this year, thanks to buoyant
investment inflows and central bank efforts to replenish
depleted coffers. 
    Reserves of India and Indonesia, part of a group called "the
Fragile Five" last year, have increased by $23 billion and $9
billion respectively. Levels have also risen significantly in
Taiwan, Mexico and South Korea which are benefiting from exports
to the recovering U.S. economy.
    Russia, however, has posted a $34 billion drop in reserves
since the start of the year as tensions with Ukraine have
curtailed foreign investment and forced the central bank to
spend dollars in the rouble's defence.
          
 COUNTRY            June-14    Dec-13  June-13
 RUSSIA               475.8     509.6    514.5
 TAIWAN               423.5     416.8    406.6
 BRAZIL               380.5     375.8    371.1
 S.KOREA              366.5     346.5    326.4
 HONG KONG            320.9     311.2    303.5
 INDIA                315.8     293.1    284.6
 MEXICO               190.3     176.5    166.5
 THAILAND               168     166.6    170.8
 TURKEY                 133     132.9    122.6
 POLAND               101.9     106.2    106.9
 INDONESIA            107.7      99.4     98.1
 PHILIPPINES           80.7      83.1     81.6
 SOUTH AFRICA          44.8      49.5     44.6
 NIGERIA               37.5      43.6       48
 ARGENTINA             29.3      30.5       37
 UKRAINE               17.8      20.4     23.1
 PAKISTAN              14.3       8.5     11.3
 Source: central banks  
    

 (Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
