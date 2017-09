NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Trading volumes of emerging market debt rose 6 percent in 2014 versus the prior year, reflecting a tumultuous period that included sharp drops in the sector’s currencies, interest rates and key commodity exports, a new survey showed on Friday.

Overall, the volume of emerging market debt rose to $5.922 trillion last year, according to EMTA, the association for the emerging markets debt trading industry. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)