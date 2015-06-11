Emerging market debt trading volume at $1.226 trln in Q1 - EMTA

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - The trading volume of emerging market debt shrank by 23 percent in the first quarter of 2015 versus the same period a year ago, with weak global trade, falling commodity prices and erratic capital flows cited for some of the drop, a new survey shows.

First quarter trading volume of $1.226 trillion also reflected a decline in the number of firms reporting their data, EMTA, the association for the emerging markets debt trading industry said in a statement.

Trading volumes were up 1 percent compared to the $1.210 trillion reported in the fourth quarter of last year, EMTA said.

“Emerging markets had a rather bumpy start to 2015. Many large countries have seen a sharp increase in financial market volatility, as a result of a stronger dollar, uncertainties surrounding the monetary policies - in both emerging markets and developed markets - and a deteriorating growth outlook,” Murat Ulgen, global head of emerging markets research at HSBC said in the statement.

EMTA said 43 investment and commercial banks contributed to the survey in the first quarter versus 50 firms in the same period last year. The survey also had four fewer firms reporting versus the fourth quarter of 2014.

The survey includes trading volumes in debt instruments from over 90 emerging market countries.

Local market instruments represented 53 percent of overall volume at $652 billion. That however is a drop of 34 percent from the $984 billion in turnover during the first quarter of 2014. The share of local market volume has dropped steadily for 8 consecutive quarters, EMTA said.

Eurobond trading volume fell 4 percent to $571 billion from $596 billion a year ago. However, Eurobond trading is up 10 percent from the fourth quarter of 2014.

Sovereign debt trading volume of $319 billion represented a 56 percent share of the overall Eurobond trading volume in the first quarter. That is up from a 51 percent share in the fourth quarter.

Corporate Eurobonds had turnover of $241 billion in the first three months of 2015.

Mexican debt instruments were the most widely traded with volume of $264 billion. That is down 4 percent from the first quarter of last year but up 17 percent from the last quarter of 2014. Brazil was the second most traded, followed by South Africa, Russia and Turkey.

Russia’s 2030 Eurobond, at $28 billion in turnover was the most frequently traded individual Eurobond. (Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)