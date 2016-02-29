FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Investors add to emerging market debt in February
February 29, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Investors add to emerging market debt in February

Tariro Mzezewa

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Flows to emerging market bonds and equities were mostly flat in February after seven consecutive months of heavy outflows as risk appetite increased slightly, according to the Institute of International Finance.

The Washington-based group, one of the most authoritative sources of data on investment flows to the developing world, said emerging market equities had $1.1 billion of outflows while emerging market debt markets had $0.9 billion of inflows.

February’s flows were driven by some stability in equity and oil prices. While the inflows were minimal, they suggest some calming in markets.

“Given where we’re coming from with a lot of market uncertainty and outflows over the prior 7 months, this month’s flows are actually encouraging and suggest that this is perhaps a turning point,” said Robin Koepke, senior economist at the IIF.

Regionally, Latin America had inflows of $2.7 billion, marking a second consecutive month of inflows, while Africa and Middle East had $1.7 billion of outflows. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)

