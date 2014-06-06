Investors pile into emerging bonds -banks citing EPFR

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Investors pumped money into emerging market debt last week but withdrew it from emerging stocks, banks said on Friday, citing data from EPFR Global.

The data from the Boston-based fund tracker, released to clients late on Thursday, showed emerging bond funds drew in $2 billion in the week to June 4, compared with inflows of $800 million the previous week.

Emerging equity funds, meanwhile, attracted $340 million, after gaining $510 million in the previous week.

The EPFR data, which focuses on retail investors, continues to show net outflows for emerging market assets this year, despite increased inflows in recent weeks.

The latest figures bring year-to-date outflows from emerging bond funds to $3 billion after outflows of $14 billion in 2013.

More than $29 billion has left emerging equity funds this year, more than double total 2013 outflows of about $14 billion.