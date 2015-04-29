FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerging market flows, volatility on the rise -IIF
April 29, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Emerging market flows, volatility on the rise -IIF

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - Emerging markets attracted $35 billion in stock and bond investments in April, a 10-month high, as investors pushed off the date when the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates, the Institute of International Finance said on Wednesday.

Equity flows were $21 billion for the month, the highest level in more than four years, the global financial industry group said, while inflows into debt markets rose to $14 billion as investors predicted higher U.S. rates were unlikely to come before September after weaker labor and other data.

“We are concerned that flows may well continue to be volatile in the months ahead in the face of further shifts in market expectations about the timing and pace of Fed liftoff,” said Robin Koepke, an IIF economist and lead author of the report.

The IIF said among the countries that publish regular data, Brazil, India and Indonesia were the top performers this year, while Turkey, Thailand and Hungary had the most cumulative outflows.

The full report is available at bit.ly/1HZqkCc. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

