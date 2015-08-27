FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump most in nearly 4 years, currencies up
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam stocks jump most in nearly 4 years, currencies up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Latin American financial
markets rallied on Thursday on bets the Federal Reserve will
delay an expected increase in U.S. interest rates to avoid
further market turmoil, despite signs that the U.S. economy was
steadily growing.
    MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region 
jumped 5.4 percent, on track to post its largest one-day gain in
nearly four years, after data showed the U.S. economy grew
considerably more than expected in the second quarter.
 
    A separate report showing fewer claims for U.S. unemployment
benefits further brightened the economic picture. 
    Despite the positive data, investors kept their bets that
the Fed will refrain from raising rates next month as
policymakers try not to add to the recent market turmoil fueled
by concerns over the Chinese economy.
    Latin American currencies strengthened as a result, with the
Brazilian real and the Mexican peso gaining 1.6
percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1755 GMT:
    
 Stock Indexes                       Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                                 pct    change
                                               change   
 MSCI Emerging Markets                 814.19     3.42   -17.67
 MSCI LatAm                          2,085.68     5.15   -27.28
 Brazil Bovespa                     47,569.88     3.33    -4.87
 Mexico IPC                         43,353.28     2.43     0.48
 Chile IPSA                          3,800.14     3.34    -1.32
 Chile IGPA                         18,532.54     2.88    -1.79
 Argentina MerVal                   10,891.21     5.84    26.95
 Colombia IGBC                       9,220.19     3.68   -20.75
 Venezuela IBC                      14,895.14    -0.2    286.01
                                                               
 Currencies                                      Daily  YTD pct
                                                   pct   change
                                       Latest   change  
 Brazil real                           3.5514     1.35   -25.17
 Mexico peso                           16.835     1.16   -12.42
 Chile peso                             693.5     1.91   -12.56
 Colombia peso                          3,172     2.77   -24.72
 Peru sol                              3.2731     0.96    -8.99
 Argentina peso                        9.2825    -0.05    -7.89
 (interbank)                                            
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.58     2.18   -10.14
                                                        
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.