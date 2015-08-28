FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets fall as economy in deeper-than-expected recession
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets fall as economy in deeper-than-expected recession

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's stocks and currency
led losses in Latin American markets after a report showed the
region's largest economy slumped into a deep recession in the
first half of the year.
    The real slid 0.3 percent as data showed the
Brazilian economy shrank 1.9 percent in the second quarter, more
than forecast by economists. Economic contraction in the first
quarter was also bigger than originally reported. 
    In contrast, other Latin American currencies such as those
of Mexico, Chile and Colombia posted gains.
    The real has already lost more than a quarter of its value
since the beginning of the year as economists anticipated Brazil
was entering a prolonged recession without a turnaround in
sight. 
    A political crisis stemming from a massive corruption
scandal in a number of state-run companies, including oil
producer Petrobras, has further dragged on the
economy.
    Compounding the negative outlook for the Brazilian economy
was a report showing the government posted a
larger-than-expected primary budget deficit in July.
 
    Lower-than-expected savings combined with a sharp economic
contraction are putting Brazil's investment grade rating at
risk, analysts have warned.
    "The GDP data is the crux of the problem as it is
interfering with the fiscal adjustment and the political support
for the fiscal adjustment," said Siobhan Morden, head of Latin
America strategy at Jefferies in New York.
    In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index 
fell as much as 1.6 percent before trimming losses as shares of
Petrobras, as the state-run oil producer is known, rallied on
rising oil prices.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               819.32     0.77   -14.98
 MSCI LatAm                         2089.58     0.08   -23.46
 Brazil Bovespa                   47569.005    -0.31    -4.88
                                         46           
 Mexico IPC                        43441.58    -0.02     0.69
 Chile IPSA                         3795.96     0.09    -1.43
 Chile IGPA                        18540.05     0.17    -1.75
 Argentina MerVal                         0        0  -100.00
 Colombia IGBC                      9298.61      0.2   -20.08
 Venezuela IBC                     14895.14        0   286.01
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.5638    -0.33   -25.43
 Mexico peso                        16.8352     0.22   -12.42
 Chile peso                           687.1     0.93   -11.75
 Colombia peso                         3109     1.67   -23.19
 Peru sol                            3.2711     0.12    -8.93
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.2850     0.00    -7.92
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.62     1.92   -10.37
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.