EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop on China worries
September 1, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop on China worries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks mostly fell on Tuesday as investors fretted over weak
domestic growth and disappointing economic data in China, a
leading trade partner for the region.
    The broader MSCI Latin American stock index 
fell the most in a week, while the Brazilian real  
was on track to close at its weakest level since early 2003.
    Data released on Tuesday showed that China's manufacturing
sector shrank at its fastest pace in three years. China is a
major purchaser of Latin American raw materials such as iron
ore, copper, petroleum and soybeans.
    Commodities prices fell the most in a week while
oil prices plunged more than 6 percent.
    Colombia, which counts petroleum as its main export, saw its
peso snap a three-day rally and drop about 1.75 percent.
    Brazil's real faced additional pressure after data showed
Brazilian manufacturing activity contracted for a seventh
straight month in August.
    The Brazilian government on Monday for the first time ever
sent Congress a budget bill that forecasts a primary deficit,
raising fears of a potential sovereign credit downgrade.
 
    A Fitch Ratings analyst said the budget bill underscores
"growing risks to the trajectory of public finances."
    The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell the most in a
week, mostly on the back of widely traded shares such as lender
Itau Unibanco Holding SA and state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras.
    The most-traded shares tend to attract global investors
seeking exposure to Brazilian assets and often swing on
macroeconomic risk perception.

    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1551 GMT:
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         800.5    -2.23   -14.39
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  2010.94    -2.26   -24.57
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa           45680.6028    -2.03    -8.65
                                               
 Mexico IPC                 43183.04    -1.23     0.09
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  3796.28    -1.14    -1.42
                                               
 Chile IGPA                 18569.75    -0.99    -1.59
                                               
 Argentina MerVal           10901.38    -1.19    27.07
                                               
 Colombia IGBC               9432.72    -2.38   -18.93
                                               
 Venezuela IBC              14900.12     0.54   286.14
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  3.6691    -1.17   -27.57
                                               
 Mexico peso                 16.8782    -0.77   -12.64
                                               
 Chile peso                      689     0.36   -11.99
                                               
 Colombia peso                  3109    -1.76   -23.19
 Peru sol                     3.2411    -0.15    -8.09
                                               
 Argentina peso               9.3000    -0.03    -8.06
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                15.42     0.32    -9.21
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 
    

 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
