EMERGING MARKETS-Real leads Latam FX gains as Brazil steps up intervention

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened more than 1 percent on Tuesday, as the central bank ramped up its intervention in the foreign exchange market, while other Latin American currencies rose on a rally in Chinese stocks that fueled investors' appetite for risk globally. The real was among the biggest gainers in Latin America as the central bank announced after markets closed last week that it would sell as much as $3 billion in the spot market on Tuesday through repurchase agreements. Brazilian markets were closed on Monday for a national holiday. On Friday the real slumped more than 2.5 percent to its weakest level in 13 years, knocked down by fears of higher interest rates in the United States and by a political and economic crisis at home. "Investors are relieved today thanks to the central bank's dollar auctions and to international markets, with rising Chinese stocks," said Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil. "But the short-term trend is still for a weaker real." The Brazilian currency has lost about a third of its value since the beginning of the year as a political crisis makes it more difficult for President Dilma Rousseff to push through reforms needed to pull Latin America's largest economy back from a deep recession. Concerns about the Chinese economy have also weighed on the real and other emerging market currencies. Tuesday's rally in Chinese stocks provided a respite, however, allowing the Mexican peso to gain 1.4 percent. The currencies of Colombia and Chile rose 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 791.7 1.74 -18.63 MSCI LatAm 1,990.78 1.22 -27.9 Brazil Bovespa 46,646.33 0.32 -6.72 Mexico IPC 42,898.36 0.33 -0.57 Chile IPSA 3,767.1 -0.21 -2.18 Chile IGPA 18,406.45 -0.14 -2.46 Argentina MerVal 11,129.56 1.84 29.73 9 Colombia IGBC 9,610.48 0.66 -17.40 Venezuela IBC 14,771.54 0.25 282.81 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8104 1.25 -30.26 Mexico peso 16.7595 1.38 -12.03 Chile peso 690.5 0.65 -12.18 Colombia peso 3,112.5 0.92 -23.28 Peru sol 3.2241 0.09 -7.60 Argentina peso 9.3325 -0.11 -8.38 (interbank) Argentina peso 15.46 -0.06 -9.44 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Tom Brown)