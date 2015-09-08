FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Real leads Latam FX gains as Brazil steps up intervention
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Real leads Latam FX gains as Brazil steps up intervention

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's real strengthened
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, as the central bank ramped up
its intervention in the foreign exchange market, while other
Latin American currencies rose on a rally in Chinese stocks that
fueled investors' appetite for risk globally.
    The real was among the biggest gainers in Latin
America as the central bank announced after markets closed last
week that it would sell as much as $3 billion in the spot market
on Tuesday through repurchase agreements.
    Brazilian markets were closed on Monday for a national
holiday. On Friday the real slumped more than 2.5 percent to its
weakest level in 13 years, knocked down by fears of higher
interest rates in the United States and by a political and
economic crisis at home.
    "Investors are relieved today thanks to the central bank's
dollar auctions and to international markets, with rising
Chinese stocks," said Luiz Rugik, a trader with Correparti
brokerage in Brazil. "But the short-term trend is still for a
weaker real."
    The Brazilian currency has lost about a third of its value
since the beginning of the year as a political crisis makes it
more difficult for President Dilma Rousseff to push through
reforms needed to pull Latin America's largest economy back from
a deep recession.
    Concerns about the Chinese economy have also weighed on the
real and other emerging market currencies.
    Tuesday's rally in Chinese stocks provided a respite,
however, allowing the Mexican peso to gain 1.4 percent.
The currencies of Colombia and Chile rose 0.9
percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. 
    
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1410 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                    Latest       Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                791.7     1.74   -18.63
 MSCI LatAm                        1,990.78     1.22    -27.9
 Brazil Bovespa                   46,646.33     0.32    -6.72
 Mexico IPC                       42,898.36     0.33    -0.57
 Chile IPSA                         3,767.1    -0.21    -2.18
 Chile IGPA                       18,406.45    -0.14    -2.46
 Argentina MerVal                 11,129.56     1.84    29.73
                                          9           
 Colombia IGBC                     9,610.48     0.66   -17.40
 Venezuela IBC                    14,771.54     0.25   282.81
                                                             
 Currencies                          Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 Brazil real                         3.8104     1.25   -30.26
 Mexico peso                        16.7595     1.38   -12.03
 Chile peso                           690.5     0.65   -12.18
 Colombia peso                      3,112.5     0.92   -23.28
 Peru sol                            3.2241     0.09    -7.60
 Argentina peso                      9.3325    -0.11    -8.38
 (interbank)                                          
 Argentina peso                       15.46    -0.06    -9.44
 (parallel)                                           
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, Writing by Walter Brandimarte;
Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.