EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads losses in Latam on economic, political fears
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil leads losses in Latam on economic, political fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and currency
fell on Friday as political and economic fears mounted in Latin
America's largest economy, while caution about a key U.S.
interest rate decision next week weighed on the entire region.
    The Brazilian real lost 0.7 percent in a second
straight session of losses following a Wednesday night decision
by Standard & Poor's to cut the country's credit rating to junk.
    An overwhelming majority of economists polled by Reuters
said they expect Fitch Ratings or Moody's Investors Service to
also downgrade Brazil to junk in coming months, although both
agencies have signaled they are in no rush to make that move.
 
    Political uncertainty also left investors cautious after
Brazil's Supreme Court said it had received a request from
federal investigators to question former President Luiz Inacio
Lula da Silva in a political kickback scheme engulfing state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. 
    Lula is the political mentor of President Dilma Rousseff and
the most powerful figure in the ruling Workers' Party. The
growing political crisis, which has led to calls for Rousseff to
step down, has weakened the president's ability to pass crucial
austerity measures through Congress.
    Preferred shares of Petrobras, as the oil company is known,
fell 4 percent and weighed the most on Brazil's Bovespa index
, which closed 0.3 percent lower.
    Benchmark stock indexes also fell across the region as
investors feared the Federal Reserve could begin raising
interest rates next week, even as U.S. consumer confidence and
inflation data supported the case for rates to remain where they
are for a little longer.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2000 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                            daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                               Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets            803.87    -0.04   -15.91
                                                   
 MSCI LatAm                       1962.4    -0.38   -27.79
                                                   
 Brazil Bovespa                 46379.80    -0.27    -7.25
 Mexico IPC                     42785.27    -0.24    -0.84
 Chile IPSA                      3748.68     -0.4    -2.66
                                                   
 Chile IGPA                     18315.16    -0.42    -2.94
 Argentina MerVal               10909.51    -1.44    27.16
                                                   
 Colombia IGBC                   9520.52    -0.92   -18.17
                                                   
 Venezuela IBC                  14181.14     -0.2   267.51
                                                          
 Currencies                               daily %    YTD %
                                           change   change
                                  Latest           
 Brazil real                      3.8783    -0.74   -31.48
                                                   
 Mexico peso                      16.822    -0.29   -12.35
                                                   
 Chile peso                       687.75    -0.40   -11.83
                                                   
 Colombia peso                    3040.5     0.21   -21.46
 Peru sol                         3.2081     0.19    -7.14
                                                   
 Argentina peso (interbank)       9.3500    -0.03    -8.56
                                                   
 Argentina peso (parallel)         15.47     0.45    -9.50
                                                   
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
