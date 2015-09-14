FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam gains on expected budget cuts
September 14, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real leads Latam gains on expected budget cuts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rallied on
Monday on reports that the government is readying spending cuts
and tax hikes worth $17 billion, while Latin American currencies
in general were supported by bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will not raise interest rates this week.
    The real gained 1.3 percent against the dollar
following media reports that the government is about to announce
additional austerity measures to plug a 30 billion reais deficit
in next year's budget. 
    Two government sources told Reuters that, combined, the new
spending cuts and tax hikes will be worth 65 billion reais -
possibly enough for the government to meet a primary budget
surplus of 0.7 percent of GDP in 2016. 
    The Brazilian currency hit a 13-year low last week after
Standard & Poor's cut Brazil's sovereign rating to junk, citing
lack of political consensus over the need for a budget surplus
in 2016. 
    Other Latin American currencies also posted gains as worries
about the Chinese economy fueled bets that the Fed will delay an
expected interest rate hike until December.
    A few weeks ago, many investors expected the Fed to start
raising rates this week, potentially reducing the appeal of
higher-yielding assets in emerging markets.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1920 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                808.51     0.75   -16.08
 MSCI LatAm                          1996.88     1.79   -28.08
 Brazil Bovespa                     47179.70     1.68    -5.65
 Mexico IPC                         42875.06     0.22    -0.63
 Chile IPSA                           3754.5     0.16    -2.50
 Chile IGPA                          18366.3     0.28    -2.67
 Argentina MerVal                  10752.689    -1.24    25.34
 Colombia IGBC                       9453.24    -0.77   -18.75
 Venezuela IBC                      13699.41     -3.4   255.02
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.8236     1.35   -30.50
 Mexico peso                         16.7904     0.35   -12.19
 Chile peso                              688    -0.04   -11.86
 Colombia peso                          3026     0.53   -21.08
 Peru sol                             3.2101    -0.06    -7.20
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.3550    -0.03    -8.61
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.57    -0.32   -10.08
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Dan Grebler)

