FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets gain with China; Fed inspires caution
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets gain with China; Fed inspires caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Latin American financial
markets rallied on Wednesday following a jump in Chinese stocks
that tempered investors' concern about the health of the world's
No. 2 economy.
    Investors remained cautious, however, ahead of a crucial
monetary policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on
Thursday. While many expected the Fed to delay an interest rate
hike to December, some feared rates could go up this week.
    "A rally in Chinese stocks is supporting emerging market
currencies, but gains are limited by investors' caution ahead of
the Fed decision," said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist at
Mizuho bank in Brazil.
    Analysts also warned that the rally in Chinese equities
should be taken with a grain of salt as it appeared to be a
result of government intervention rather than investors'
willingness to buy. 
    The Colombian peso led gains in the region, up 1.3
percent against the U.S. dollar, as investors increased bets
that the central bank will soon start raising interest rates to
rein in inflation.
    Colombia's inflation has been above a government target
since February, partly fueled by a 20 percent depreciation of
the local currency so far this year. 
        
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                  daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                     Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                  823.38     2.06   -15.64
 MSCI LatAm                            2046.93     2.28   -26.63
 Brazil Bovespa                       48490.57     2.38    -3.03
 Mexico IPC                           43269.62     1.03     0.29
 Chile IPSA                            3785.07     0.27    -1.71
 Chile IGPA                           18474.85      0.3    -2.10
 Argentina MerVal                    10924.819     2.47    27.34
 Colombia IGBC                          9613.4     0.64   -17.37
 Venezuela IBC                        13135.86        0   240.42
                                                                
 Currencies                                     daily %    YTD %
                                                 change   change
                                        Latest           
 Brazil real                            3.8255     0.90   -30.53
 Mexico peso                           16.5746     0.62   -11.04
 Chile peso                              678.2     1.04   -10.59
 Colombia peso                         2987.35     1.22   -20.06
 Peru sol                               3.2031     0.25    -7.00
 Argentina peso (interbank)             9.3675    -0.03    -8.73
                                                         
 Argentina peso (parallel)               15.67     0.06   -10.66
                                                         
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.