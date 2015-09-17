EMERGING MARKETS-Real sinks on domestic jitters even as Fed keeps rates steady

(Adds Fed decision, remarks from Brazil finance minister) By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real plunged nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors saw no end to a domestic political crisis that is hampering President Dilma Rousseff's ability to approve crucial austerity measures. The real weakened to as much as 3.91 per dollar earlier in the session, nearing a 13-year low, but trimmed losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged due to concerns about the global economy. The Fed decision brought renewed appetite for emerging market assets, driving the Mexican peso more than 1 percent higher. Latin American stocks tracked by a benchmark MSCI index rose 1.5 percent. In Brazil, however, the real still dropped 0.2 percent on domestic jitters. Investors feared that lack of political consensus about crucial fiscal measures would soon lead other ratings agencies to follow Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade the country to junk. Unnerving markets were media reports that Rousseff was under heavy pressure to make large concessions in the fiscal savings plan, or even to return to spending more to stimulate the economy. An attempt by Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to play down those reports did little to boost investor confidence. "There is a lot of noise in the local market," said Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage Treviso in Sao Paulo. "That is destroying market fundamentals." The real has lost nearly one-third of its value so far this year, the third-worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked by Reuters. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 832.56 1.2 -13.97 MSCI LatAm 2077.88 1.48 -24.93 Brazil Bovespa 49210.36 1.35 -1.59 Mexico IPC 43992.31 1.67 1.96 Chile IPSA 3796.69 -0.27 -1.41 Chile IGPA 18538.51 -0.12 -1.76 Argentina MerVal 10922.59 2.06 27.32 Colombia IGBC 9705.3 0.28 -16.58 Venezuela IBC 13536.73 1.79 250.81 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.8401 -0.18 -30.80 Mexico peso 16.3793 0.99 -9.98 Chile peso 678.75 -0.29 -10.66 Colombia peso 2977 -0.40 -19.79 Peru sol 3.1811 0.53 -6.35 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3725 -0.03 -8.78 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.86 -0.06 -11.73 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)