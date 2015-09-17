FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Real sinks on domestic jitters even as Fed keeps rates steady
#Market News
September 17, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Real sinks on domestic jitters even as Fed keeps rates steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Fed decision, remarks from Brazil finance minister)
    By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real plunged
nearly 2 percent on Thursday as investors saw no end to a
domestic political crisis that is hampering President Dilma
Rousseff's ability to approve crucial austerity measures.
    The real weakened to as much as 3.91 per dollar
earlier in the session, nearing a 13-year low, but trimmed
losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates
unchanged due to concerns about the global economy.
 
    The Fed decision brought renewed appetite for emerging
market assets, driving the Mexican peso more than 1
percent higher. Latin American stocks tracked by a benchmark
MSCI index rose 1.5 percent.
    In Brazil, however, the real still dropped 0.2 percent on
domestic jitters. 
    Investors feared that lack of political consensus about
crucial fiscal measures would soon lead other ratings agencies
to follow Standard & Poor's decision to downgrade the country to
junk. 
    Unnerving markets were media reports that Rousseff was under
heavy pressure to make large concessions in the fiscal savings
plan, or even to return to spending more to stimulate the
economy. 
    An attempt by Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy to
play down those reports did little to boost investor confidence.
 
    "There is a lot of noise in the local market," said
Reginaldo Galhardo, head of currency trading at brokerage
Treviso in Sao Paulo. "That is destroying market fundamentals."
    The real has lost nearly one-third of its value so far this
year, the third-worst performer among the 152 currencies tracked
by Reuters.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1855 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               832.56      1.2   -13.97
 MSCI LatAm                         2077.88     1.48   -24.93
 Brazil Bovespa                    49210.36     1.35    -1.59
 Mexico IPC                        43992.31     1.67     1.96
 Chile IPSA                         3796.69    -0.27    -1.41
 Chile IGPA                        18538.51    -0.12    -1.76
 Argentina MerVal                  10922.59     2.06    27.32
 Colombia IGBC                       9705.3     0.28   -16.58
 Venezuela IBC                     13536.73     1.79   250.81
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8401    -0.18   -30.80
 Mexico peso                        16.3793     0.99    -9.98
 Chile peso                          678.75    -0.29   -10.66
 Colombia peso                         2977    -0.40   -19.79
 Peru sol                            3.1811     0.53    -6.35
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.3725    -0.03    -8.78
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.86    -0.06   -11.73
                                                      
 
    

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
