EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles to new lows on domestic, global issues
September 23, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles to new lows on domestic, global issues

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on
Wednesday sank to a fresh all-time low of 4.12 per dollar as
local political and fiscal concerns magnified losses suffered by
Latin American currencies in general.
    The real initially gained nearly 1 percent after
Brazil's Congress voted overnight to uphold key presidential
vetoes needed to avert a surge in public expenditures.
 
    It later reversed gains and weakened 1.9 percent as other
Latin American currencies posted smaller losses, pressured by
concerns about the economies of China, Europe and the United
States. 
    Sentiment in Brazil remained particularly fragile as
lawmakers postponed a decision on another key veto against a
salary increase for judiciary workers that could cost the
government an additional 36 billion reais ($8.7 billion) by
2019.
    "The most important veto is the one about the salary of
judiciary workers and we don't know when it's going to be
analyzed by Congress," said a trader with a Brazilian brokerage
who was not allowed to speak on the record.
    President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to close a budget gap in
2016 will be in vain if lawmakers reject her vetoes on a number
of bills that would dramatically increase government spending
over the next few years.
    Next year's fiscal deficit was the last straw that drove
Standard & Poor's to downgrade Brazil to junk last month.
Investors fear other ratings agencies could follow suit if
Rousseff fails to bridge the budget gap.
     
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                792.04    -2.00   -15.48
 MSCI LatAm                           1884.8    -1.82   -29.62
 Brazil Bovespa                     46075.51    -0.41    -7.86
 Mexico IPC                         43150.16    -0.19     0.01
 Chile IPSA                          3735.08    -0.47    -3.01
 Chile IGPA                            18281    -0.36    -3.12
 Argentina MerVal                     9610.3    -0.45    12.02
 Colombia IGBC                       9294.56    -0.26   -20.11
 Venezuela IBC                      12412.11     -1.6   221.66
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          4.1279    -1.86   -35.62
 Mexico peso                         17.0634    -1.04   -13.59
 Chile peso                              701    -0.57   -13.50
 Colombia peso                          3102    -1.00   -23.02
 Peru sol                             3.2231    -0.28    -7.57
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.3875     0.05    -8.92
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.88     0.13   -11.84
                                                       
 

 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Chizu Nomiyama)

