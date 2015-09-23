EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real tumbles to new lows on domestic, global issues

SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real on Wednesday sank to a fresh all-time low of 4.12 per dollar as local political and fiscal concerns magnified losses suffered by Latin American currencies in general. The real initially gained nearly 1 percent after Brazil's Congress voted overnight to uphold key presidential vetoes needed to avert a surge in public expenditures. It later reversed gains and weakened 1.9 percent as other Latin American currencies posted smaller losses, pressured by concerns about the economies of China, Europe and the United States. Sentiment in Brazil remained particularly fragile as lawmakers postponed a decision on another key veto against a salary increase for judiciary workers that could cost the government an additional 36 billion reais ($8.7 billion) by 2019. "The most important veto is the one about the salary of judiciary workers and we don't know when it's going to be analyzed by Congress," said a trader with a Brazilian brokerage who was not allowed to speak on the record. President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to close a budget gap in 2016 will be in vain if lawmakers reject her vetoes on a number of bills that would dramatically increase government spending over the next few years. Next year's fiscal deficit was the last straw that drove Standard & Poor's to downgrade Brazil to junk last month. Investors fear other ratings agencies could follow suit if Rousseff fails to bridge the budget gap. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1520 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 792.04 -2.00 -15.48 MSCI LatAm 1884.8 -1.82 -29.62 Brazil Bovespa 46075.51 -0.41 -7.86 Mexico IPC 43150.16 -0.19 0.01 Chile IPSA 3735.08 -0.47 -3.01 Chile IGPA 18281 -0.36 -3.12 Argentina MerVal 9610.3 -0.45 12.02 Colombia IGBC 9294.56 -0.26 -20.11 Venezuela IBC 12412.11 -1.6 221.66 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 4.1279 -1.86 -35.62 Mexico peso 17.0634 -1.04 -13.59 Chile peso 701 -0.57 -13.50 Colombia peso 3102 -1.00 -23.02 Peru sol 3.2231 -0.28 -7.57 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.3875 0.05 -8.92 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.88 0.13 -11.84 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)