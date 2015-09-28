FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets down on China data, Fed view
September 28, 2015

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Latin American financial
markets fell on Monday amid concerns over China's economic
growth and the outlook for rising interest rates in the United
States.
    Every major currency in the region weakened against the
dollar, while the MSCI Latin American stock index
 dropped for the seventh session in eight.
    Data on Monday showed profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies declined 8.8 percent in August from a year ago. Signs
of economic deceleration in China are problematic for Latin
America, which counts on the country as a major purchaser of its
raw materials exports.
    Commodities prices erased the previous session's
gains, dragging the Chilean and Colombian pesos 
about 0.5 percent lower.
    The region's currencies also saw downward pressure from
growing expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase after New
York Federal Reserve President William Dudley suggested the U.S.
central bank could pull the trigger as soon as October.
 
    Brazil's real  fluctuated near the
four-per-dollar level, seen by most traders as an important
psychological threshold. The currency has been hammered by
expectations for a worsening economic recession and higher
inflation.
    A central bank poll released before the market open on
Monday showed economists expect a contraction of 1 percent in
2016, up from estimates of 0.8 percent a week earlier.
    In equities markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
 slumped for the seventh session in a row, driven lower
by shares of mining firm Vale SA. Vale counts China
as its biggest customer and tends to swing on the outlook for
the world's No.2 economy. 
    Mexico's IPC stock index and Chile's IPSA stock index
 both fell about 1.2 percent.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1619 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes            Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                          pct   change
                                       change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets        780.97    -1.04   -17.48
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                 1,844.41    -2.58   -30.59
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa            43,837.71    -2.22   -12.34
 Mexico IPC                41,922.42    -1.21    -2.84
 Chile IPSA                 3,669.6     -1.26    -4.71
 Chile IGPA                18,012.66    -1.09    -4.55
 Argentina MerVal           9,440.83    -3.65    10.05
                                               
 Colombia IGBC              9,170.71    -0.94   -21.18
 Venezuela IBC             12,121.44        0   214.13
                                                      
 Currencies                             Daily  YTD pct
                                          pct   change
                              Latest   change  
 Brazil real                  4.0020    -0.70   -33.60
 Mexico peso                   17.03    -0.29   -13.42
 Chile peso                      704    -0.43   -13.86
 Colombia peso               3,102.5    -0.97   -23.03
 Peru sol                     3.2341    -0.37    -7.89
 Argentina peso               9.4075    -0.03    -9.12
 (interbank)                                   
 Argentina peso                15.98     0.50   -12.39
 (parallel)                                    
 


 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Asher Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
