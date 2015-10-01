FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real fluctuates on policy outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's currency fluctuated
between slight gains and losses on Thursday as cautious
investors await legislation that could have a major impact on
the budget.
    Other Latin American currencies were mostly stronger, with
the Colombian and Mexican pesos  boosted by higher
prices for oil.
    The Brazilian real  swung in early trade though
did not stray far from Wednesday's close of 3.96 per dollar.
    Brazil's Congress on Wednesday postponed for the second time
a vote that could overturn vetoes by President Dilma Rousseff
aimed at limiting public spending.
    Investors are watching the vote closely because a failure to
improve Brazil's fiscal accounts could lead to further sovereign
credit rating downgrades.
    "The political climate is still bad, despite Rousseff's
reforms," wrote analysts at Sao Paulo brokerage Guide
Investimentos in a client note, a reference to her attempts to
appease rival parties with cabinet seats in exchange for their
legislative support.
    Elsewhere in Latin America, Colombia's peso rose
about 1 percent against the dollar, led by higher prices for
petroleum, the country's main export.
    Oil prices gained on Thursday on worries about potential
damage to oil installations from a hurricane headed for the U.S.
East Coast. 
    Latin American equities markets were mostly higher, with the
MSCI Latin American stock index approaching its
first two-day advance in more than two weeks.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index rose for the third
straight session, boosted by shares of commodities producers
such as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, and mining giant Vale SA
.
    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1443 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                        daily %    YTD %
                             Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets        797.95     0.74   -17.18
                                               
 MSCI LatAm                  1909.57     0.79   -30.54
                                               
 Brazil Bovespa           45295.1880     0.52    -9.42
                                   7           
 Mexico IPC                 42581.29    -0.12    -1.31
                                               
 Chile IPSA                  3696.73     0.31    -4.00
                                               
 Chile IGPA                  18105.3     0.27    -4.05
                                               
 Argentina MerVal            9861.34     0.47    14.95
                                               
 Colombia IGBC               9297.59     0.16   -20.09
                                               
 Venezuela IBC               11880.5     0.06   207.89
                                               
                                                      
 Currencies                           daily %    YTD %
                                       change   change
                              Latest           
 Brazil real                  3.9707    -0.16   -33.07
                                               
 Mexico peso                  16.818     0.60   -12.33
                                               
 Chile peso                    694.7     0.19   -12.71
                                               
 Colombia peso                3054.6     1.05   -21.82
 Peru sol                     3.2251     0.21    -7.63
                                               
 Argentina peso               9.4250    -0.05    -9.28
 (interbank)                                   
                                               
 Argentina peso                15.94     0.38   -12.17
 (parallel)                                    
                                               
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Grant McCool)

