EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on soft U.S. payrolls data
U.S.
Mexico
Energy & Environment
#Market News
October 2, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on soft U.S. payrolls data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
gained on Friday as weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data left
investors wondering whether the Federal Reserve will be able to
raise U.S. interest rates this year as widely anticipated.
    The currencies of Brazil, Chile and Colombia
 gained at least 1 percent as prospects that U.S. rates
may remain low for longer spurred appetite for higher-yielding
emerging market assets.
    U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 142,000 last month, less than
the 203,000 forecast by economists, while August figures were
revised sharply lower to show only 136,000 jobs were created
that month. 
    Most Latin American stocks fell in line with Wall Street
indexes, as the U.S. jobs data suggested the world's largest
economy was not as strong as expected.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was an exception,
gaining 2.3 percent from Thursday's close. Some traders said
market sentiment was supported by President Dilma Rousseff's
decision to shrink and reshuffle her cabinet in a bid to bolster
alliances within her coalition. 

    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1620 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               804.51     0.87    -16.6
 MSCI LatAm                         1931.09     1.13   -29.99
 Brazil Bovespa                    46336.56     2.26    -7.34
 Mexico IPC                        42464.74    -0.54    -1.58
 Chile IPSA                         3673.53     -0.3    -4.61
 Chile IGPA                        17997.34    -0.27    -4.63
 Argentina MerVal                   9731.55     1.36    13.43
 Colombia IGBC                      9141.86    -0.61   -21.43
 Venezuela IBC                     11799.17     0.04   205.78
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9592     1.06   -32.88
 Mexico peso                         16.789     0.75   -12.18
 Chile peso                           688.5     1.13   -11.92
 Colombia peso                      3015.51     1.49   -20.81
 Peru sol                            3.2211     0.34    -7.52
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.4300     0.00    -9.33
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.8     0.51   -11.39
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
