EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on bets Fed will delay rate hike

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies gained on Monday as investors continued to push back expectations for the beginning of a much-anticipated interest rate hike cycle in the United States. Bets on a rate increase this year were fading, reviving appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets, as investors continued to digest Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data. "Markets are still boosted by Friday's weak U.S. jobs data, which increase the chances that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this year," said Joao Paulo de Gracia Correa, a trader with SLW brokerage in Brazil. Leading gains in the region was the Colombian peso, which rallied 1.6 percent, also boosted by rising prices of oil, the country's main export. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 823.15 2.37 -15.92 MSCI LatAm 2001.23 2.94 -28.73 Brazil Bovespa 47854.35 1.75 -4.31 Mexico IPC 43265.27 1.24 0.28 Chile IPSA 3731.15 1.07 -3.11 Chile IGPA 18244.4 0.92 -3.32 Argentina MerVal 10455.479 2.61 21.87 Colombia IGBC 9362.15 0.97 -19.53 Venezuela IBC 11648.99 0 201.89 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.9085 0.93 -32.01 Mexico peso 16.6795 0.42 -11.60 Chile peso 683.6 0.79 -11.29 Colombia peso 2964.4 1.72 -19.44 Peru sol 3.2111 0.37 -7.23 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4375 -0.03 -9.40 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.74 0.95 -11.05 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)