EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on bets Fed will delay rate hike
October 5, 2015 / 3:08 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on bets Fed will delay rate hike

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
gained on Monday as investors continued to push back
expectations for the beginning of a much-anticipated interest
rate hike cycle in the United States.
    Bets on a rate increase this year were fading, reviving
appetite for higher-yielding emerging market assets, as
investors continued to digest Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S.
payrolls data. 
    "Markets are still boosted by Friday's weak U.S. jobs data,
which increase the chances that the Federal Reserve will not
raise interest rates this year," said Joao Paulo de Gracia
Correa, a trader with SLW brokerage in Brazil.
    Leading gains in the region was the Colombian peso,
which rallied 1.6 percent, also boosted by rising prices of oil,
the country's main export.

   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1505 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               823.15     2.37   -15.92
 MSCI LatAm                         2001.23     2.94   -28.73
 Brazil Bovespa                    47854.35     1.75    -4.31
 Mexico IPC                        43265.27     1.24     0.28
 Chile IPSA                         3731.15     1.07    -3.11
 Chile IGPA                         18244.4     0.92    -3.32
 Argentina MerVal                 10455.479     2.61    21.87
 Colombia IGBC                      9362.15     0.97   -19.53
 Venezuela IBC                     11648.99        0   201.89
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.9085     0.93   -32.01
 Mexico peso                        16.6795     0.42   -11.60
 Chile peso                           683.6     0.79   -11.29
 Colombia peso                       2964.4     1.72   -19.44
 Peru sol                            3.2111     0.37    -7.23
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.4375    -0.03    -9.40
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.74     0.95   -11.05
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Jonathan Oatis)

