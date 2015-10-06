FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies boosted by bets Fed will only hike in 2016
#Market News
October 6, 2015 / 6:25 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies boosted by bets Fed will only hike in 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
extended their recent rally on Tuesday on continued bets that
the U.S. Federal Reserve will delay an expected interest rate
hike to 2016, supporting risk appetite in emerging markets.
    Leading gains in the region was the Colombian peso,
which jumped 1.6 percent as the price of oil, the country's main
export product, jumped as much as $2 per barrel. 
    The Brazilian real was also among the best
performers, gaining 1.2 percent on hopes that President Dilma
Rousseff's efforts to strengthen her political coalition through
a cabinet reshuffle will pay off. 
    A key test for Rousseff's coalition will be a congressional
vote on Wednesday on whether to uphold or overrule presidential
vetoes of two bills that would raise government spending in
coming years. 
    Trading volumes were low in the Brazilian currency market,
which exacerbated the real's price gains, traders said.

   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                     Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               829.43     0.99   -14.12
 MSCI LatAm                        2,018.61     0.75   -26.54
 Brazil Bovespa                   47,536.07    -0.13    -4.94
 Mexico IPC                       43,463.49    -0.24     0.74
 Chile IPSA                        3,766.36     0.55    -2.20
 Chile IGPA                       18,407.48     0.53    -2.45
 Argentina MerVal                 10,708.72     1.75    24.82
 Colombia IGBC                     9,512.12     0.93   -18.24
 Venezuela IBC                    12,101.16     5.05   213.60
                                                             
 Currencies                          Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 Brazil real                         3.8555     1.12   -31.07
 Mexico peso                         16.686     0.65   -11.64
 Chile peso                          680.25     0.44   -10.86
 Colombia peso                     2,914.01     1.60   -18.05
 Peru sol                            3.2221    -0.06    -7.54
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.4475    -0.05    -9.50
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            15.71     0.57   -10.88
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
