EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real halts 3-day winning streak on political jitters
October 7, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real halts 3-day winning streak on political jitters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell
nearly 1 percent on Thursday after three days of gains as
concerns that President Dilma Rousseff might  fail to pass
crucial austerity measures outweighed bets that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will refrain from raising rates this year.
    The real strengthened to as much as 3.79 per dollar
earlier in the session but trimmed gains later as Brazil's
Congress put off a vote on whether to back or overturn
Rousseff's vetoes of two bills that would increase spending over
the next few years. 
    The vote was postponed for a fourth time after Rousseff was
unable to secure enough support for the vetoes, despite a
cabinet reshuffle last week that was meant to appease her unruly
coalition base.
    The real last traded at 3.87 per dollar, 0.9 percent weaker
on the day. Other Latin American currencies such as those of
Mexico and Colombia were steady to stronger as
risk appetite continued to be supported by bets that the Fed
will raise rates only in 2016.
    "Those who were selling dollars (in Brazil) over the past
few days are buying now," said a local currency trader who
requested anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to
media. "Nobody wants to wait and see if the political problems
will get sorted out."
    Another headache for Rousseff was an expected rejection
later on Wednesday of her administration's 2014 accounts by a
federal audit court. The decision, if confirmed, would give
Rousseff's opponents an argument to request her impeachment.
 

   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1815 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets               849.32     2.49   -13.35
 MSCI LatAm                         2045.93     0.77   -25.56
 Brazil Bovespa                    48583.71     1.78    -2.85
 Mexico IPC                        43723.61     0.37     1.34
 Chile IPSA                         3797.02     0.55    -1.40
 Chile IGPA                         18548.1     0.37    -1.71
 Argentina MerVal                  10867.43     1.61    26.67
 Colombia IGBC                      9677.49     1.07   -16.82
 Venezuela IBC                     11726.47     -3.1   203.89
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.8754    -0.86   -31.43
 Mexico peso                         16.641     0.01   -11.40
 Chile peso                          679.25     0.15   -10.73
 Colombia peso                       2897.5     0.59   -17.58
 Peru sol                            3.2231    -0.09    -7.57
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.4500     0.00    -9.52
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.7     0.25   -10.83
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Frances Kerry)

