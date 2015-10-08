FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain ahead of Fed minutes
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
gained broadly on Thursday as investors bet the U.S. Federal
Reserve will signal a possible delay to its expected
interest-rate hike following disappointing economic data in the
world's largest economy.
    Speculation that the Fed will refrain from raising rates
this year has boosted global appetite for risk, contributing to
a recovery in Latin American currencies. More details about the
bank's strategy may come in the minutes of its latest monetary
policy meeting, to be released at 1800 GMT.
    The Brazilian real gained over 1 percent even after a
federal audit court rejected President Dilma Rousseff's 2014
accounts, paving the way for her opponents to impeach her.
 
    While the court decision represented another blow to a
politically fragile Rousseff, an actual impeachment would
require a lengthy process in Brazil's Congress.
    "The court decision isn't the end of the world and markets
have been calmer over the past few days," said a trader with a
local brokerage who requested anonymity because she is not
authorized to talk to the media. "I believe the real will remain
stronger than 4 reais for a little while."
    The real last traded at 3.83 per dollar, or 1.3 percent
stronger than Wednesday's close. The Mexican peso rose
0.7 percent. 

   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1525 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                      Latest      Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                848.39    -0.28   -11.04
 MSCI LatAm                         2,069.01     -0.6   -23.69
 Brazil Bovespa                    48,972.18     0.12    -2.07
 Mexico IPC                        43,721.47    -0.25     1.33
 Chile IPSA                         3,796.84        0    -1.41
 Chile IGPA                        18,566.67      0.1    -1.61
 Argentina MerVal                  10,817.38    -0.93    26.09
 Colombia IGBC                      9,701.81     -0.2   -16.61
 Venezuela IBC                     11,726.47        0   203.89
                                                              
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                  pct   change
                                               change  
 Brazil real                          3.8265     1.31   -30.55
 Mexico peso                         16.5362     0.71   -10.84
 Chile peso                            681.4    -0.32   -11.01
 Colombia peso                       2,887.1     0.40   -17.29
 Peru sol                             3.2231     0.00    -7.57
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.4525     0.00    -9.55
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)              15.7     0.32   -10.83
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; editing
by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.