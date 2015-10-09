EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies extend Fed-inspired rally

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies extended their recent rally on Friday as global appetite for risk continued to grow one day after the release of the minutes of Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. In the minutes, U.S. policymakers said they decided to wait a little longer to raise interest rates to make sure a global economic slowdown was not knocking the world's largest economy off course. Even as two influential Fed officials repeated on Friday that the plan was still to raise rates this year, many traders bet that the risk of a China-led slowdown may convince policymakers to delay that move to 2016. "The Fed is encouraging investors to take on some risk again," said Ricardo Gomes da Silva Filho, a trader with Correparti brokerage in Brazil. The Brazilian real, led gains in the region, jumping about 1 percent to 3.75 per dollar, its strongest level in more than a month. The Mexican peso was steady at 16.45 while the currencies of Chile and Colombia both gained about 0.3 percent. Some traders expressed caution about the real's quick rebound, noting that Brazil's political and economic problems remain unsolved. "We don't know for how long the real can hold those gains," said Marcos Trabbold, a currency trader with B&T brokerage in Brazil. If domestic problems get worse, the real can quickly return to the level of 4 per dollar, he said. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 860.02 1.37 -11.29 MSCI LatAm 2,105.8 1.39 -23.86 Brazil Bovespa 48,952.76 -0.31 -2.11 Mexico IPC 44,370.97 0.67 2.84 Chile IPSA 3,820.13 0.39 -0.80 Chile IGPA 18,659.15 0.31 -1.12 Argentina MerVal 11,233.199 -0.39 30.94 Colombia IGBC 9,805.16 0.07 -15.72 Venezuela IBC 11,714.43 -0.17 203.58 Currencies Daily YTD pct pct change Latest change Brazil real 3.7559 0.92 -29.24 Mexico peso 16.4627 -0.05 -10.44 Chile peso 677.75 0.30 -10.53 Colombia peso 2,858.25 0.37 -16.45 Peru sol 3.2231 0.00 -7.57 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4625 -0.03 -9.64 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.78 -0.06 -11.28 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler)