EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on China, local politics
October 13, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on China, local politics

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real
weakened more than 2 percent on Tuesday on growing political
uncertainty related to a possible impeachment of President Dilma
Rousseff while concern about the Chinese economy weighed on
Latin American currencies in general.
    The real lost 2.5 percent, giving back more than half
of last week's 4.4 percent rally, as the speaker of Brazil's
lower house was expected to respond as of Tuesday to a number of
petitions requesting the beginning of impeachment proceedings
against Rousseff. 
    Government allies fear that house speaker Eduardo Cunha,
himself under pressure to step down over corruption allegations,
could facilitate the beginning of an impeachment process since
he broke from Rousseff's coalition a few months ago. 
    A Supreme Court injunction on Tuesday gave Rousseff more
time to muster congressional votes needed to avert the beginning
of an impeachment process, but investors were not relieved.
 
    "It's going to be a hot week in Brasilia," said Joao Paulo
de Gracia Correa, a trader with Correparti brokerage, referring
to growing political tension in Brazil's capital.
    Latin American currencies in general were also under the
weight of Chinese trade data, which raised additional concerns
about the world's largest importer of commodities.
    The Mexican peso dropped 1.1 percent while the
Chilean peso lost 0.8 percent.
    In equity markets, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index 
led losses in the region with a drop of more than 4 percent.
Banking shares were among the biggest decliners, with investors
fretting about the impact of political and economic turmoil on
banks' profitability. 

   Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                   Latest        Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets               852.97    -1.42    -9.52
                                                      
 MSCI LatAm                        2,034.06    -3.69   -22.57
 Brazil Bovespa                   47,304.16    -4.12    -5.41
 Mexico IPC                       44,418.92     0.24     2.95
 Chile IPSA                        3,808.73    -0.62    -1.10
 Chile IGPA                       18,653.32    -0.33    -1.15
 Argentina MerVal                10,940.029    -2.02    27.52
 Colombia IGBC                     9,712.73    -0.85   -16.52
 Venezuela IBC                    11,702.23     -0.1   203.27
                                                             
 Currencies                          Latest    Daily  YTD pct
                                                 pct   change
                                              change  
 Brazil real                         3.8535    -2.48   -31.04
 Mexico peso                          16.62    -1.11   -11.29
 Chile peso                             683    -0.77   -11.22
 Colombia peso                     2,911.55    -1.74   -17.98
 Peru sol                            3.2391    -0.37    -8.03
 Argentina peso (interbank)          9.4700    -0.05    -9.71
                                                      
 Argentina peso                       15.78     0.32   -11.28
 (parallel)                                           
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing
by Andrew Hay)

