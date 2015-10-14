FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak U.S. retail data
October 14, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain on weak U.S. retail data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Walter Brandimarte
    SAO PAULO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
climbed on Wednesday after weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail
sales data fed the view that the Federal Reserve will refrain
from raising U.S. rates this year, which stoked investors'
appetite for risk.
    The Brazilian real gained 1.4 percent, as hopes that
U.S. interest rates will remain low for longer helped it bounce
after Tuesday's 3.4 percent slump. 
    Volatility has soared in Brazil's foreign exchange market as
local political uncertainty related to a possible impeachment of
President Dilma Rousseff adds to concern about a deep economic
recession that is expected to extend into 2016.
    Even as most economists believe Brazil's economic situation
is still going to get worse before it starts to improve, some
investors believe the real is poised to rebound soon.
 
    Other Latin American currencies posted more modest gains.
The Mexican peso rose 0.6 percent while the Chilean peso
 climbed 0.3 percent.
    On the other hand, the Colombian peso weakened nearly
1 percent as prices of oil fell for a third day. Oil is
Colombia's main export product. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1820 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                   Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets                851.74     -0.3   -10.67
 MSCI LatAm                          2031.91    -0.72   -24.97
 Brazil Bovespa                     47017.98    -0.73    -5.98
 Mexico IPC                         44186.36     -0.3     2.41
 Chile IPSA                          3812.22    -0.21    -1.01
 Chile IGPA                         18681.13    -0.12    -1.00
 Argentina MerVal                  10779.949     0.16    25.65
 Colombia IGBC                       9694.86     -0.3   -16.67
 Venezuela IBC                      11967.05     2.26   210.13
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.8360     1.42   -30.72
 Mexico peso                          16.563     0.57   -10.98
 Chile peso                            681.2     0.26   -10.98
 Colombia peso                       2938.15    -0.93   -18.72
 Peru sol                              3.242    -0.06    -8.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)           9.4775    -0.05    -9.79
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             15.75     0.51   -11.11
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by David Gregorio)

