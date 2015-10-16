EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real weakens on local political jitters

By Walter Brandimarte SAO PAULO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real fell more than 1 percent on Friday, underperforming other Latin American currencies, as a growing political crisis raised more doubts about President Dilma Rousseff's ability to adjust government finances. The real lost 1.1 percent after two winning sessions as government allies spent most of their energy trying to avert an impeachment process against Rousseff rather than approving austerity measures needed to bridge a 2016 budget deficit. "The political problems are enough to spoil the calm we have seen over the past few days," said Glauber Romano, a trader with Intercam brokerage in Sao Paulo. Political gridlock contributed to Fitch Ratings' decision to downgrade Brazil to the brink of junk on Thursday. The agency said on Friday it will be in a better position in the next few months to assess Brazil's political environment, a key element in its decision on whether to strip the country of its investment grade. Speculation that Finance Minister Joaquim Levy could resign was growing among traders as lawmakers resisted to the approval of the CMPF, a financial transaction tax he has been trying to push through Congress during the past month. Revenue from the CPMF is crucial for a government plan to deliver a primary fiscal surplus in 2016. Levy, who was scheduled to meet with Rousseff on Friday to discuss next year's budget, has repeatedly denied rumors that he was going to quit. As an alternative to the CPMF, the government is now considering raising a fuel tax known as CIDE, three officials said on Friday. Other Latin American currencies were trading near their previous closing prices as investor appetite for risk remained steady on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will refrain from raising interest rates this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1940 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 866.15 0.16 -9.58 MSCI LatAm 2,055.19 1 -25.4 Brazil Bovespa 47,649.68 1.04 -4.71 Mexico IPC 44,421.52 0.76 2.96 Chile IPSA 3,796.71 -0.31 -1.41 Chile IGPA 18,623.28 -0.23 -1.31 Argentina MerVal 11,220.14 1 30.79 Colombia IGBC 9,545.81 -0.38 -17.95 Venezuela IBC 12,630.34 5.08 227.32 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.8430 -1.12 -30.85 Mexico peso 16.366 0.18 -9.91 Chile peso 675 -0.19 -10.16 Colombia peso 2,883 0.33 -17.17 Peru sol 3.2471 -0.43 -8.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 9.4875 -0.05 -9.88 Argentina peso (parallel) 15.89 -0.38 -11.89 (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte and Bruno Federowski; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)