EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks drop as commodities sag
April 25, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American stocks drop as commodities sag

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with final prices)
    SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks fell
on Monday at the start of Brazil's corporate earnings season,
dragged down by lower commodities prices ahead of central bank
meetings in the United States and Japan this week.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index slipped nearly 2
percent, underperforming the broader MSCI Latin American stock
index, as shares of miner Vale SA 
fell about 7.5 percent on a drop in iron ore prices.
    Shares of steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
 sank more than 10 percent after it posted its seventh
straight quarterly loss. Car rental company Localiza 
and retailer Lojas Renner were due to release results
later in the day. 
    World stocks slipped at the start of the week, adding to
signs a three-month rally was cooling. Investors waited for a
Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday and a Bank of Japan
policy update on Thursday. 
    Latin American currencies also fell, with the exception of
the Brazilian real, which traded stronger as the central
bank refrained from intervening.
    The Brazilian central bank has stepped up its dollar
purchases in domestic futures markets, using instruments known
as reverse currency swaps, after the real surged on the growing
chances of impeachment of unpopular President Dilma Rousseff.
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2120 GMT:
        
 Stock indexes                     daily %  YTD % change
                     Latest         change  
 MSCI Emerging          839.20       -0.71          5.67
 Markets                                    
                                            
 MSCI LatAm            2188.32       -0.76         19.59
                                            
                                            
 Brazil Bovespa       51861.71       -1.98         19.63
                                            
 Mexico IPC           45581.20       -0.07          6.06
                                            
 Chile IPSA            3953.20       -0.48          7.42
                                            
 Chile IGPA           19454.17       -0.31          7.18
                                            
 Argentina MerVal     13374.08       -3.89         14.55
                                            
 Colombia IGBC        10049.54       -0.96         17.58
                                            
 Venezuela IBC        15905.97       -0.41          9.03
                                            
                                                        
 Currencies                        daily %  YTD % change
                                    change  
                        Latest              
 Brazil real            3.5485        0.61         11.23
                                            
 Mexico peso           17.5635       -0.59         -1.90
                                            
 Chile peso              669.8       -0.21          5.96
                                            
 Colombia peso         2968.65       -0.60          6.76
                                            
 Peru sol                3.289       -0.61          3.80
                                            
 Argentina peso        14.3225       -0.16         -9.36
 (interbank)                                
                                            
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone and Paula Laier; Writing by Silvio
Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
