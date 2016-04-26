FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets edge up as global markets await Fed
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets edge up as global markets await Fed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRASILIA, April 26 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks gained on Tuesday as investors favored riskier assets and
shed the U.S. dollar ahead of monetary policy meetings in the
United States and Japan.
    The currencies of Brazil, Colombia, Chile
 and Mexico all strengthened against the U.S.
dollar as the price of oil and other commodities rose.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index and the broader MSCI
Latin American stock index gained about 1
percent, with state-run oil producer Petrobras rising
more than 1 percent, nearing an eight-month high.
    Investors waited for a Federal Reserve rate decision on
Wednesday and a Bank of Japan policy update on Thursday for
signs of additional easing in major economies as global economic
growth continued to disappoint.
    Helping drive the Brazilian real higher was the lack of
central bank intervention, traders said, after weeks of large
operations in derivatives markets to curb currency gains.
    "The main reason for the dollar decline (against the
Brazilian real) is the central bank's absence. But if the
currency goes too far, to near 3.50 reais, I think the central
bank could intervene," said João Paulo de Gracia Corrêa, head of
foreign exchange trading at Brazilian brokerage SLW.     
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1507 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            842.33      0.37      5.67
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2212.64      1.11     19.59
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 52518.64      1.27     21.15
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45478.38     -0.23      5.82
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3948.65     -0.12      7.29
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19432.26     -0.11      7.06
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13484.80      0.82     15.50
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10073.79      0.24     17.86
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15921.10       0.1      9.14
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.5316      0.44     11.76
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     17.4335      0.75     -1.17
                                                    
 Chile peso                        669.1      0.10      6.07
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2945.13      0.68      7.61
 Peru sol                         3.2792      0.30      4.11
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.3150      0.10     -9.31
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.74      0.75     -3.19
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.