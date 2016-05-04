FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on weak U.S. data; real gains
May 4, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on weak U.S. data; real gains

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices, adds Colombia)
    BRASILIA, May 4 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies
retreated on Wednesday as economic growth worries weighed on
global markets for a second day, although the Brazilian real
 gained as the country's central bank stayed clear of
intervening.
    Mexico's stock index underperformed other bourses in
the region, falling 0.7 percent, while Mexico's peso 
tumbled nearly 1 percent after data from the United States,
Mexico's largest trading partner, showed private hiring declined
in April to its lowest level in three years. 
    Colombia's peso dropped 1.4 percent following a fall
in global oil markets after the United States reported a
bigger-than-expected build in crude inventories. 
    Lackluster manufacturing data from across the world,
including China, had already weighed on emerging market stocks
and currencies this week, after three months of steady gains.
    The downbeat mood contrasted with findings of a Reuters poll
showing most strategists saw emerging currencies holding their
ground against the U.S. dollar this year. Analysts raised their
forecasts across the board, after two months of strong portfolio
inflows into emerging markets. 
    The Brazilian real was the only major currency in
Latin America to advance against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.
The real had the best performance among the 35 currencies most
traded in the world, according to Thomson Reuters data, edging
closer to eight-month highs with a rise of nearly 1 percent.
    Brazil's Bovespa stock index gained 0.5 percent, after a
brief decline at the start of the trading session.
    In equities markets, non-voting shares in miner Vale SA
 lost more than 5 percent after Brazilian prosecutors
announced a 155 billion-real ($43.5 billion) civil lawsuit for
the collapse of a dam last year. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1956 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            810.83     -1.25      3.39
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2185.74     -0.12     19.59
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 52501.06      0.46     21.11
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45340.34     -0.67      5.50
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      4006.14      0.12      8.86
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19696.42      0.12      8.51
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13200.42      0.25     13.06
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9708.65     -0.56     13.59
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15346.05      0.29      5.19
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.5373      0.91     10.38
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     17.7990     -0.96     -3.30
                                                    
 Chile peso                       671.62     -0.41      5.37
                                                    
 Colombia peso                      2954     -1.40      6.79
                                                    
 Peru sol                           3.33      0.06      2.46
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.2400     -0.21     -9.69
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.62      0.27     -2.45
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
