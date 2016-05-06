FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Thin trading in LatAm markets after U.S. jobs report
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 6, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Thin trading in LatAm markets after U.S. jobs report

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies and
stocks traded thinly on Friday after weaker-than-expected jobs
numbers in the U.S. reduced expectations of interest rate hikes
by the Federal Reserve this year. 
    The broader MSCI Latin American stock index,
the Brazil's Bovespa stock index and the Mexican stock
index all fell slightly, with no clear trend.
    Most currencies were up against the U.S., with the exception
of the Colombian peso. Brazil's central bank stayed clear
of intervening in foreign exchange markets for a third
consecutive day as the real was little changed. 
    "The market is moving laterally, sticking to this range
between 3.50 and 3.55 reais per dollar as it waits for a new
economic team to take office next week," said Ricardo Silva,
head of currency trading at Brazilian brokerage Correparti,
referring to the likely replacement of President Dilma Rousseff
by Vice-President Michel Temer next week. 
    Stocks dipped worldwide after data showed U.S. non-farm
payrolls increased by 160,000 jobs last month, far below the
202,000 economists polled by Reuters had forecast on average.
The number cast doubts on whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates before the end of the year. 
    Economic data also showed Brazil's inflation slowing less
than expected last month. Yields on Brazilian interest rate
futures <0#2DIJ:> rose as traders saw a smaller likelihood of
interest rate cuts by the central bank at its next meeting in
June. 
    In equities markets, shares of Mexican home builder
Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV fell more than 5
percent after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
notified it about a planned enforcement action related to
fraudulent real estate sales. 
        
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1553 GMT:
        
 Stock                        Latest    daily %  YTD %
   indexes                              change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets        804.03    -0.67    1.93
                                                 
 MSCI LatAm                   2158.70   -0.13    18.13
                                                 
 Brazil Bovespa               51553.74  -0.23    18.92
 Mexico IPC                   45065.64  -0.18    4.86
 Chile IPSA                   4001.49   -0.32    8.73
 Chile IGPA                   19681.58  -0.27    8.43
 Argentina MerVal             13476.38  0.96     15.43
 Colombia IGBC                9600.49   0.19     12.32
 Venezuela IBC                15382.15  0.09     5.44
                                                 
 Currencies                   Latest    daily %  YTD %
                                        change   change
 Brazil real                  3.5270    0.35     11.91
 Mexico peso                  17.9060   -0.08    -3.78
 Chile peso                   664       0.33     6.88
 Colombia peso                2964.69   -0.49    6.90
                                                 
 Peru sol                     3.3109    0.24     3.11
 Argentina peso (interbank)   14.2350   0.07     -8.80
                                                 
 Argentina peso (parallel)    14.49     0.62     -1.52
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
