EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rise as impeachment goes back on track
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets rise as impeachment goes back on track

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks and the real
jumped on Tuesday with impeachment proceedings against leftist
President Dilma Rousseff back on track, fueling optimism that a
new pro-market administration could take over on Thursday.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 2
percent, driven up by shares of banks and energy companies such
as state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
    Brazilian shares outperformed other equity markets in the
region and drove the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
, also up about 2 percent. 
    The Brazilian real, in turn, gained more than 1
percent and was stronger than the 3.50/dollar mark that many
traders see as a threshold for central bank intervention. The
bank has not intervened to curb currency gains through reverse
swaps since last Tuesday.
    The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress withdrew
early on Tuesday his controversial decision to annul an
impeachment vote against Rousseff. The Senate will vote on
Wednesday whether to put her on trial for breaking budget laws.
    If, as is widely expected, a simple majority agrees to hold
the trial, she will be automatically suspended from office for
up to six months and Vice President Michel Temer will take over
as president. 
    Elsewhere in Latin America, the Mexican peso also
rose more than 1 percent as crude prices jumped 2 percent
on supply disruptions in Canada. Other currencies lost against
the dollar, with Colombian peso down 0.6 percent.    
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1616 GMT:
        
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            805.31      0.55      0.85
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2182.49      2.62     16.23
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 52036.25      2.05     20.04
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45515.19      0.59      5.90
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3978.49      -0.2      8.10
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19585.08     -0.17      7.90
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13460.57      1.43     15.29
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                   9626.02      0.24     12.62
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15392.23      0.23      5.51
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.4787      1.29     13.46
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     17.9980      1.13     -4.27
                                                    
 Chile peso                        677.9     -0.40      4.69
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2971.38     -0.58      6.66
 Peru sol                          3.333      0.06      2.43
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.2225      0.09     -8.72
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.49      0.35     -1.52
                                                    
 

 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
