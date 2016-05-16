FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American shares gain as oil hits 6-month high
May 16, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American shares gain as oil hits 6-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Monday as oil prices hit a six-month high and other commodities
also gained, while investors waited for greater clarity on the
next steps of Brazil's interim president.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.4 percent as benchmark indexes in Brazil, Mexico, Chile and
Colombia all advanced. Non-voting shares in Brazil's state-run
oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose nearly 3
percent, pushed up by a 3-percent increase in oil prices.
    Supply disruptions in Nigeria, Canada and Venezuela most
likely pushed oil production below consumption levels in May for
the first time in two years, cutting into the huge inventories
that were responsible for the sharp drop in crude prices.
    In foreign exchange markets, the Brazilian real erased some
of Friday's losses and outperformed its peers with an increase
of 0.6 percent against the U.S. dollar.
    The central bank stayed clear from intervening as the
currency remained below 3.50 per dollar.
    Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles postponed to
Tuesday the announcement of the next central bank chief,
Treasury secretary and other members of the economic team. 
    Meirelles, a former central bank chief, promised to unveil
tough measures to close a widening fiscal gap that cost Brazil
its coveted investment grade rating last year. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1600 GMT:
    
 Stock                         Latest    daily %  YTD %
   indexes                               change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets         798.04    0.25     0.24
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2167.20   0.44     17.92
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa                52064.57  0.50     20.10
 Mexico IPC                    45705.29  0.67     6.35
 Chile IPSA                    4012.52   0.24     9.03
 Chile IGPA                    19706.32  0.22     8.57
 Argentina MerVal              13270.10  1.13     13.66
 Colombia IGBC                 10103.94  1.1      18.21
 Venezuela IBC                 15389.40  0.05     5.49
                                                  
 Currencies                    Latest    daily %  YTD %
                                         change   change
 Brazil real                   3.5017    0.59     12.72
 Mexico peso                   18.2200   -0.33    -5.43
 Chile peso                    694.1     -0.48    2.25
 Colombia peso                 3028.97   -1.25    4.63
                                                  
 Peru sol                      3.3299    0.18     2.53
 Argentina peso (interbank)    14.1525   0.04     -8.27
                                                  
 Argentina peso (parallel)     14.61     0.14     -2.33
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
