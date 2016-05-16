FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American shares gain as oil hits 6-month high
May 16, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American shares gain as oil hits 6-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates prices)
    BRASILIA, May 16 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on
Monday as oil prices hit a six-month high and other commodities
also gained, while investors waited for greater clarity on the
next steps of Brazil's interim president.
    The MSCI Latin American stock index gained
0.21 percent as benchmark indexes in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia
advanced. Non-voting shares in Brazil's state-run oil producer
Petroleo Brasileiro SA rose more than 3 percent,
boosted by a 3 percent increase in oil prices.
    Oil hit six-month highs on Monday on worries about global
supply outages and as long-time bear Goldman Sachs sounded more
positive on the market.
    Crude futures have rallied for most of the past two weeks
from a combination of Nigerian, Venezuelan and other outages,
declining U.S. production and virtually frozen inflows of
Canadian crude after wildfires in Alberta's oil sands region.
    In foreign exchange markets, the Brazilian real erased some
of Friday's losses and outperformed its peers with an increase
of 0.56 percent against the U.S. dollar.
    The central bank stayed clear from intervening as the
currency remained at 3.50 per dollar.
    Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles postponed to
Tuesday the announcement of the next central bank chief,
Treasury secretary and other members of the economic team. 
    Meirelles, a former central bank chief, promised to unveil
tough measures to close a widening fiscal gap that cost Brazil
its coveted investment grade rating last year. 
    In Mexico, the IPC stock index gained 0.97 percent,
but the peso weakened 0.40 percent to 18.23 pesos per dollar. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
    
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            797.86      0.22      0.24
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2162.26      0.21     17.92
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 51843.14      0.08     19.60
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45841.05      0.97      6.66
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3987.06     -0.39      8.34
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19597.12     -0.33      7.96
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13183.48      0.47     12.92
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10069.57      0.76     17.81
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  15375.59     -0.04      5.40
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.5025      0.56     13.04
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.2335     -0.40     -5.50
                                                    
 Chile peso                          694     -0.46      2.26
                                                    
 Colombia peso                    3027.1     -1.19      4.70
 Peru sol                         3.3299      0.18      2.53
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.1350      0.16     -8.15
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.63      0.00     -2.46
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Paul Simao and Dan
Grebler)

