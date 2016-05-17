FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as commodities rise for 3rd day
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain as commodities rise for 3rd day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BRASILIA, May 17 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
advanced slightly on Tuesday as commodities prices rose for a
third consecutive day, while a drop in banking shares dragged
Brazilian stocks down.
    The Peruvian sol and the Chilean peso 
strengthened the most among Latin American currencies, despite
U.S. inflation data suggesting an increasing likelihood of rate
hikes by the Federal Reserve later this year. 
    "Oil is up sharply again, which weakened the dollar against
emerging currencies after some positive data out of the U.S.
earlier today," said João Paulo de Gracia Correa, regional head
of currency trading at the Brazilian brokerage SLW.
    The Brazilian real gained only slightly in a volatile
session after Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles announced new
appointments for the economic team under the interim
administration of Michel Temer as President.
    Itau Unibanco's chief economist Ilan Goldfajn will replace
Alexandre Tombini as central bank chief. Economists said his
nomination signals a bank less vulnerable to political
intervention and that could cut interest rates in the second
half of this year as inflation eases. 
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell more
than 1 percent, dragged down by financial shares such as those
of state-run lender Banco do Brasil SA, which fell
more than 3 percent. Meirelles said a new chief executive for
Banco do Brasil will be announced in coming days.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1617 GMT:

 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets            802.43      0.63      0.41
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2149.74     -0.58     18.17
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 51172.32     -1.22     18.04
                                                    
 Mexico IPC                     45697.87     -0.32      6.33
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      3991.11     -0.04      8.45
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     19615.18     -0.03      8.06
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               13238.37      0.27     13.39
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10013.66      -0.5     17.16
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                  14424.81     -6.18     -1.12
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.4898      0.36     13.10
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.2790      0.12     -5.74
                                                    
 Chile peso                        689.8      0.61      2.88
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   3010.51      0.45      5.27
 Peru sol                         3.3109      0.57      3.11
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      14.1250      0.09     -8.09
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         14.71     -0.20     -2.99
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.