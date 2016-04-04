FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Siemens approaches Emerson to buy network power unit -sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2016 / 8:05 PM / a year ago

Siemens approaches Emerson to buy network power unit -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Siemens AG has approached Emerson Electric Co to explore acquiring the network power business that the U.S. factory automation equipment maker is looking to shed for as much as $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Emerson is in early-stage conversations with Siemens about divesting its network power business, which makes power systems for data centers, the people said on Monday.

Emerson, which said last June it would seek to spin off the network power business and explore options for its remaining non-core portfolio, is also talking with private equity firms about pursuing a transaction, including Platinum Equity LLC, the people added. Other companies have also expressed interest, according to the people.

There is no certainty over which course of action Emerson will pursue and no deal is likely until later this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Siemens and Emerson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Platinum Equity declined to comment. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.