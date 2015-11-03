FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerson Electric fourth-quarter revenue falls 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Emerson Electric fourth-quarter revenue falls 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 14.6 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling oil prices that curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

Revenue fell to $5.81 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $6.81 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson shareholders rose to $648 million, or 98 cents per share, from $410 million, or 58 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.