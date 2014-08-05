FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emerson Electric profit rises on higher sales in North America
August 5, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Emerson Electric profit rises on higher sales in North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co, a automation and power supply systems maker, reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales in North America.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $728 million, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $194 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.5 percent to $6.31 billion.

Emerson said it now expects to hit the lower end of its 2014 revenue and profit forecast due to the ongoing economic uncertainty. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
