Emerson Electric profit rises nearly 14 pct on lower costs
February 3, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Emerson Electric profit rises nearly 14 pct on lower costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co, a maker of factory automation equipment and power supply systems, reported a 13.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Net earnings attributable to common shareholders rose to $525 million, or 75 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $462 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 0.3 percent to $5.59 billion.

Costs fell 2.8 percent to $4.82 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

