10 months ago
Emerson Electric profit falls 32.4 percent
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 10 months ago

Emerson Electric profit falls 32.4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co, a maker of factory automation equipment, reported a 32.4 percent drop in quarterly profit as weak oil prices curtailed spending by customers in the energy industry.

Total revenue declined to $3.93 billion in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.20 billion a year earlier.

Net earnings attributable to Emerson's common shareholders fell to $438 million, or 68 cents per share, from $648 million, or 98 cents per share. (bit.ly/2f8kF23)

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 96 cents per share. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

