May 2 Emerson Electric Co reported a 2.4
percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its
commercial and residential solutions business, which makes air
conditioning compressors and ignition systems for furnaces.
The factory automation equipment maker's earnings from
continuing operations rose to $384 million, or 58 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $375 million, or
57 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2oSXEIB)
Net sales were little changed at $3.57 billion.
The company also raised its full-year sales and earnings
forecasts.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru;
Editing by Arun Koyyur)