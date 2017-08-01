FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Emerson Electric revenue rises 10 pct
#BankBust
#TrumpBump
#NorthKorea
#Russia
#Venezuela
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
Politics
Democrats offer tax reform help - with conditions
North Korean defectors surge
North Korea
North Korean defectors surge
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
Canada
In Canada, a nation of realtors braces for the end of the boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 2 hours ago

Emerson Electric revenue rises 10 pct

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by an increase in sales at its automation solutions business.

Earnings from continuing operations fell to $419 million, or 63 cents per share in the third quarter ended June 30, from $451 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier. nBw87mQvza

Net sales rose to $4.04 billion from $3.67 billion. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.