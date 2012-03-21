FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Emerson orders boosted by higher energy prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-Emerson orders boosted by higher energy prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co said order growth at its process management segment remains strong as high energy prices continue to boost global oil and gas investment.

The St. Louis-based company said backlog growth of 10 to 15 percent supports a strong sales outlook for the second half of 2012.

Orders at the process management business -- its biggest segment -- were up 10 percent for the trailing three-month period. This was stronger than reported last month.

Order growth at the segment was balanced between project and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) activity, Emerson said in a monthly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total company orders were flat to 5 percent up from a year earlier, Emerson said.

Shares of the company closed at $51.53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.