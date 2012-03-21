CORRECTED-Emerson orders boosted by higher energy prices

March 21 (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Emerson Electric Co said order growth at its process management segment remains strong as high energy prices continue to boost global oil and gas investment.

The St. Louis-based company said backlog growth of 10 to 15 percent supports a strong sales outlook for the second half of 2012.

Orders at the process management business -- its biggest segment -- were up 10 percent for the trailing three-month period. This was stronger than reported last month.

Order growth at the segment was balanced between project and MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) activity, Emerson said in a monthly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Total company orders were flat to 5 percent up from a year earlier, Emerson said.

Shares of the company closed at $51.53 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.