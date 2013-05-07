FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerson Electric cuts full-year outlook as orders slip
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Emerson Electric cuts full-year outlook as orders slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co reported marginally higher quarterly earnings and cut its outlook for the remainder for the year, saying orders were trending lower.

The provider of industrial automation systems and uninterruptible power supplies said it now expects earnings of $3.48 to $3.58 per share for the year with revenue growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent.

Emerson had earlier forecast earnings of $3.53 to $3.63 per share and sales growth of 2 to 5 percent.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose 3 percent in the second quarter to $561 million, or 77 cents per share, from $545 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.