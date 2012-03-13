FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penta bids $130 mln for 40 pct of Polish EM&F
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 8:40 AM / 6 years ago

Penta bids $130 mln for 40 pct of Polish EM&F

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Czech fund Penta Investments has offered to buy 40 percent of Polish retailer EM&F for 410 million zlotys ($130.9 million) in cooperation with Eastbridge fund, which now controls the Polish retailer with a 60 percent stake, the funds said on Tuesday.

Penta offered 9.85 zlotys per each EM&F share compared to 9.35 zlotys closing price from Monday, with a possibility to take control over EM&F by buying another 13 percent stake from Eastbridge. ($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.