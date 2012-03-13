Penta bids $130 mln for 40 pct of Polish EM&F

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Czech fund Penta Investments has offered to buy 40 percent of Polish retailer EM&F for 410 million zlotys ($130.9 million) in cooperation with Eastbridge fund, which now controls the Polish retailer with a 60 percent stake, the funds said on Tuesday.

Penta offered 9.85 zlotys per each EM&F share compared to 9.35 zlotys closing price from Monday, with a possibility to take control over EM&F by buying another 13 percent stake from Eastbridge. ($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)