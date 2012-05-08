FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 7:02 AM / in 5 years

Penta, Eastbridge up bid for EM&F again to $136 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 8 (Reuters) - Czech private equity group Penta Investments and investment fund Eastbridge said on Tuesday they raised their joint bid for Polish retailer Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) to 10.45 zlotys per share, or a total of 436 million zlotys ($136 million).

Penta and Eastbridge, which are seeking to buy 40 percent of EM&F, had already raised their bid once to 10.38 zlotys and said on Monday they could go ahead with the offer even if they do not reach their minimum goal of 20 percent acceptance.

Eastbridge already owns 60 percent of the retailer. ($1 = 3.2098 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

