FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMGS Q2 results beat forecasts; keeps 2014 revenue guidance
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
August 21, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

EMGS Q2 results beat forecasts; keeps 2014 revenue guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian seismic surveyor Electromagnetic Geoservices reported second-quarter earnings ahead of expectations on Thursday and maintained its full-year revenue guidance.

EMGS, which scans the rock below the oceans for oil and gas deposits, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17 percent to $10.9 million but beat forecasts for $8 million in a Reuters poll.

For the full year, the firm continues to expect revenues to exceed $200 million, in line with its previous guidance and above analysts’ expectations for $199 million. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.